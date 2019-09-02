Direct links to check AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key 2019

New Delhi, Sep 02: The AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key 2019 has been released.

The same is available on the official website.

It may be recalled that recently that the hall tickets for the exam of the VRO, Survey Assistant, ANM/Ward Health Secretary, Village Agriculture Secretary and Village Horticulture Secretary were released.

The exam for the VRO, Survey Assistant, ANM/Ward Health Secretary, will be held on September 3 2019, while for the Village Agriculture Secretary and Village Horticulture Secretary, it is on September 4 2019.

"Date of Exam: 06-09-2019, 07-09-2019 & 08-09-2019 Hall tickets will be available from 30-08-2019, 4 PM onwards." The direct link to download the AP Grama Sachivalayam hall ticket 2019 is https://vswsht19241112.apcfss.in/SearchVsws2019785639.htm.

Direct links to check AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key 2019:

http://gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in/Documents/INITIAL_KEYS/DAY_1/01_09_2019_FN_Booklet_A.pdf

http://gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in/Documents/INITIAL_KEYS/DAY_1/01_09_2019_FN_Booklet_B.pdf

http://gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in/Documents/INITIAL_KEYS/DAY_1/01_09_2019_FN_Booklet_C.pdf

http://gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in/Documents/INITIAL_KEYS/DAY_1/01_09_2019_FN_Booklet_D.pdf