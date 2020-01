Direct link to download UTET Result 2019

New Delhi, Jan 11: The UTET Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The exam was conducted on November 6, 2019. Those candidates who have qualified for Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 will be eligible for teaching jobs in government schools across the state.

Direct link to check UTET Result 2019: http://www.uktet.com/result2019/secure/result.aspx