Direct link to download SSC MTS admit card 2019, avoid multiple downloads

New Delhi, July 20: The SSC MTS admit card 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

The Staff Selection Commission will conducted the MTS exam in a computer based mode. The exam will be conducted between August 2 and 22 2019.

The SSC has advised candidates to avoid downloading the admit card multiple times. In case of multiple downloads of the duplicate admit card, the SSC could block you from downloading the same further. The admit card is available on http://www.ssc-cr.org/mts_2019_1729.php?proceed=yes.

How to download SSC MTS admit card 2019:

