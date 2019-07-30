  • search
    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 30: The SSC Constable GD admit card 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    Direct link to download SSC Constable GD admit card 2019

    You could check below for the direct link to download the admit card fo PET/PST. The PET will be conducted by the Central Reserve Police Force recruitment board. This would be conducted in the month of August and candidates are required to carry their PET admit card to the the test centre. The admit card is available on https://crpf.gov.in/writereaddata/Portal/Recruitment_Advertise/ADVERTISE/1_180_1_980072019.pdf.

    How to download SSC GD Admit card 2019:

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 16:02 [IST]
