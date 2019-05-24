Direct link to download SSC CGL Admit 2019 admit card for Tier-I exam

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 24: The SSC CGL Admit 2019 admit card has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

The admit card for the Tier-1 Exam has been released. The SSC is scheduled to conduct the Tier-1 exam from June 4 to June 19 2019. The admit card is available on ssc.nic.in.

Direct link to download SSC CGL Admit Card 2019:

https://ssc.nic.in/Portal/AdmitCard

How to download SSC CGL Admit Card 2019 for Tier-I:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on the link Admit Card

Select your region

Login in with required details

Submit

View admit card

Download admit card

Take a printout