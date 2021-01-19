Direct link to download SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2021

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 19: The SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2021 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    On Monday the SBI released the Prelims results.

    The preliminary exam for the recruitment Probationary Officer (PO) was conducted by the SBI on January 4,5,6 2021.

    Candidates who cleared the SBI PO Prelims will have to appear for the main exam, scheduled to be conducted on January 29 2021.

    SBI has to fill in 2000 vacancies of POs, of which 810 are for general, 540 for OBC, 300 for SC, 200 for EWS and 150 for ST category. The stating basic pay for the SBI probationary officers is Rs 27,620 with four advance increments. Selected candidates will be eligible for various benefits such as DA, CCA, HRD. Candidates would have to sign a bond of two years with the bank. The SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2021 is available on https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbiposamar20/cloea_jan21/login.php?appid=42c625961cb47ff7fa007b7549b537be.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 19, 2021, 14:31 [IST]
