Direct link to download JEE Advanced 2020 information brochure

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 09: The JEE Advanced 2020 information brochure has been released. More details are available on the official website.

The exams will be held between May 1 and May 6 2020. The last date for payment of application fee is May 7 2020. The results would be declared by April 30 2020.

JEE (Advanced) 2020: SUN, 17-05-2020

Paper 1 : 09:00 - 12:00 IST

Paper 2 : 14:30 - 17:30 IST

Declaration of JEE (Advanced) 2020 Results: MON, 08-06-2020

Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT): FRI, 12-06-2020

Declaration of AAT results: TUE, 16-06-2020

Tentative Start of Seat Allocation Process: WED, 17-06-2020

Direct link to download JEE Advanced 2020 information brochure: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-9SAOoTzzAmKtHUlRXU2vQbbQDZpv42Q/view