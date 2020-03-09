  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link to download JEE Advanced 2020 information brochure

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 09: The JEE Advanced 2020 information brochure has been released. More details are available on the official website.

    The exams will be held between May 1 and May 6 2020. The last date for payment of application fee is May 7 2020. The results would be declared by April 30 2020.

    Direct link to download JEE Advanced 2020 information brochure

    JEE (Advanced) 2020: SUN, 17-05-2020

    • Paper 1 : 09:00 - 12:00 IST
    • Paper 2 : 14:30 - 17:30 IST

    Declaration of JEE (Advanced) 2020 Results: MON, 08-06-2020

    • Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT): FRI, 12-06-2020
    • Declaration of AAT results: TUE, 16-06-2020
    • Tentative Start of Seat Allocation Process: WED, 17-06-2020

    Direct link to download JEE Advanced 2020 information brochure: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-9SAOoTzzAmKtHUlRXU2vQbbQDZpv42Q/view

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    jee

    Story first published: Monday, March 9, 2020, 11:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 9, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X