Direct link to download IIFT MBA IB result 2021

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 16: The IIFT MBA IB result 2021 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

Candidates who appeared for this exam are advised to visit the website of the National Testing Agency and download their result.

The NTA had conducted the IIFT MBA IB exam 2021 on January 24 across the country. The exam was of 2 hour duration and the medium was English. On January 28, the answer key was released. The results are available on iift.nta.nic.in.

Direct link to download IIFT MBA IB result 2021: https://ntaresults.nic.in/resultservices/IIFT-auth-21