YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link to download IIFT MBA IB result 2021

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 16: The IIFT MBA IB result 2021 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    Candidates who appeared for this exam are advised to visit the website of the National Testing Agency and download their result.

    Direct link to download IIFT MBA IB result 2021

    The NTA had conducted the IIFT MBA IB exam 2021 on January 24 across the country. The exam was of 2 hour duration and the medium was English. On January 28, the answer key was released. The results are available on iift.nta.nic.in.

    Direct link to download IIFT MBA IB result 2021: https://ntaresults.nic.in/resultservices/IIFT-auth-21

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    results

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X