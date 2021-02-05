Direct link to download IBPS SO main exam Result

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 05: The IBPS SO main exam Result has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The candidates who have been shortlisted for the main exam will be called for a common interview which will be conducted by the participating organisations and coordinated by the Nodal Bank.

Participating Organisations include the following banks: Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank.

Candidates will be required to obtain a minimum score in the online main exam. Depending on the numbers of vacancies, the cut offs will be decided and candidates will be shortlisted for the interview.

