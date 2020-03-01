Direct link to download IBPS RRB Office Assistant Final Result 2020

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 01: The IBPS RRB Office Assistant Final Result 2020 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

It may be recalled that the exams were held in August and September 2019. The IBPS RRB Officer Scale exam was held in September. A total of 8,000 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process. The result is available on ibps.in.

How to check IBPS Office Assistant Final Result 2020:

Go to ibps.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout