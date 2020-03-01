  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 01: The IBPS RRB Office Assistant Final Result 2020 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    Direct link to download IBPS RRB Office Assistant Final Result 2020

    It may be recalled that the exams were held in August and September 2019. The IBPS RRB Officer Scale exam was held in September. A total of 8,000 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process. The result is available on ibps.in.

    How to check IBPS Office Assistant Final Result 2020:

    • Go to ibps.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Sunday, March 1, 2020, 8:34 [IST]
