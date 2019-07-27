Direct link to download IBPS RRB admit card 2019

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 27: The IBPS RRB admit card 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

Candidates can download the call letters until August 18 2019. The exam is scheduled to be held in August and candidates will have to carry the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the exam centre. The admit card is available on ibps.in.

How to download IBPS RRB admit card 2019:

Go to ibps.in

Click on admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download

Take a printout