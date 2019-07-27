  • search
    Direct link to download IBPS RRB admit card 2019

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 27: The IBPS RRB admit card 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    Candidates can download the call letters until August 18 2019. The exam is scheduled to be held in August and candidates will have to carry the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the exam centre. The admit card is available on ibps.in.

    How to download IBPS RRB admit card 2019:

    • Go to ibps.in
    • Click on admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Saturday, July 27, 2019, 7:23 [IST]
