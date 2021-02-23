Direct link to download Delhi High Court result 2021

New Delhi, Feb 23: The Delhi High Court result 2021 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The result of Prelims Exam for the post of Jr Judicial Assistant (JJA)/ Restorer has been declared by the Delhi High Court. The candidates who are shortlisted in the Delhi High Court stage 1 Exam (Prelims) will now appear for the stage 2 Exam. The dates of the same will be notified shortly on the official website.

The results are available on delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Direct link to download Delhi High Court result 2021:

http://delhihighcourt.nic.in/writereaddata/Upload/PublicNotices/PublicNotice_HFP25856GIY.PDF

How to download Delhi High Court result 2021:

Go to delhihighcourt.nic.in

Click on the result link

A PDF will open

Check the result against the roll number

Download

Take a printout