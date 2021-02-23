YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 23: The Delhi High Court result 2021 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    Direct link to download Delhi High Court result 2021

    The result of Prelims Exam for the post of Jr Judicial Assistant (JJA)/ Restorer has been declared by the Delhi High Court. The candidates who are shortlisted in the Delhi High Court stage 1 Exam (Prelims) will now appear for the stage 2 Exam. The dates of the same will be notified shortly on the official website.

    The results are available on delhihighcourt.nic.in.

    Direct link to download Delhi High Court result 2021:

    http://delhihighcourt.nic.in/writereaddata/Upload/PublicNotices/PublicNotice_HFP25856GIY.PDF

    How to download Delhi High Court result 2021:

    • Go to delhihighcourt.nic.in
    • Click on the result link
    • A PDF will open
    • Check the result against the roll number
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 23, 2021, 15:45 [IST]
