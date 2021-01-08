Direct link to download CA January 2021 admit card

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 08: The CA January 2021 admit card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The admit card was released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and those candidates who applied for the ICAI CA January examinations can visit the official website and download the same.

"Admit cards in respect of candidates admitted to the Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-New examination, with their photographs and signatures on them, are hosted on https://icaiexam.icai.org/," reads an official notification.

There would be no physical admit cards sent to any of the candidates. Candidates are required to download the admit card and print them. The admit card is available on https://icaiexam.icai.org/.

Direct link to download CA January 2021 admit card: https://icaiexam.icai.org/Announcements/AdmitCards_Announcement_November_2020.pdf

How to download CA January 2021 admit card:

Go to https://icaiexam.icai.org/

Login using your Login ID(Registration Number) and password

Click on link in front of Admit Card

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download

Take a printout