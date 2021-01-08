YouTube
    Direct link to download CA January 2021 admit card

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 08: The CA January 2021 admit card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The admit card was released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and those candidates who applied for the ICAI CA January examinations can visit the official website and download the same.

    "Admit cards in respect of candidates admitted to the Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-New examination, with their photographs and signatures on them, are hosted on https://icaiexam.icai.org/," reads an official notification.

    There would be no physical admit cards sent to any of the candidates. Candidates are required to download the admit card and print them. The admit card is available on https://icaiexam.icai.org/.

    Direct link to download CA January 2021 admit card: https://icaiexam.icai.org/Announcements/AdmitCards_Announcement_November_2020.pdf

    How to download CA January 2021 admit card:

    • Go to https://icaiexam.icai.org/
    • Login using your Login ID(Registration Number) and password
    • Click on link in front of Admit Card
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Friday, January 8, 2021, 12:23 [IST]
