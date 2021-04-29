Direct link to download APPSC Group 1 Mains Result 2018

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 29: The APPSC Group 1 Mains Result 2018 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results were declared by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission. The exams were conducted from December 14 to 20 20202 in all the 13 districts across the state.

The candidates who have qualified will be called for the oral test or interview, which will be conducted from June 14 onwards. The final dates would however be announced b the commission in due course of time.

Those who qualify for the interview round will have to produce the original certificates at the time of verification of documents on the day of the interview. The results are available on https://psc.ap.gov.in/Documents/NotificationDocuments/Group1premianble%20for%20Main%20DT28042021.pdf.