YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    results

    Direct link to download APPSC Group 1 Mains Result 2018

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 29: The APPSC Group 1 Mains Result 2018 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The results were declared by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission. The exams were conducted from December 14 to 20 20202 in all the 13 districts across the state.

    Direct link to download APPSC Group 1 Mains Result 2018

    The candidates who have qualified will be called for the oral test or interview, which will be conducted from June 14 onwards. The final dates would however be announced b the commission in due course of time.

    Those who qualify for the interview round will have to produce the original certificates at the time of verification of documents on the day of the interview. The results are available on https://psc.ap.gov.in/Documents/NotificationDocuments/Group1premianble%20for%20Main%20DT28042021.pdf.

    MORE NEWS

    Story first published: Thursday, April 29, 2021, 8:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 29, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X