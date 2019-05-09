Direct link to download AP ICET Results 2019

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 09: The AP ICET Results 2019 have been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

The ICET was held on April 26 in two sessions-10 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

The AP ICET is held every years by the AP SCHE for granting admission to MBA and MCA courses in the state. The scores would be considered for the admission through a lateral entry process in the second year of MCA.

A statement on the official website had read, "AP ICET -2019 results will be declared on 08.05.2019." The results are available on https://sche.ap.gov.in/ICET/ICET/ICET_GetResults.aspx.