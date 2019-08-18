Direct link to check TBSE 10th supplementary result 2019

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 18: The TBSE 10th supplementary result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The supplementary exam was conducted for those students who failed to clear one or two papers in the main exam. The exam was conducted on July 29 2019. Last year it may be recalled that the result was released on August 11. The results are available on tbse.in.

How to check TBSE 10th supplementary result 2019:

Go to tbse.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout