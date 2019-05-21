  • search
    Direct link to check SSC SI CAPF ASI results 2018

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 21: The SSC SI CAPF ASI results 2018 will be this week. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    Below we are providing you the steps on how to check the result. The result according to a notification will be released on May 25, Saturday. The results are expected to be declared post 11 am onwards.

    The exam was conducted from March 12 to March 16 2019. It may be recalled that the answer keys were released in April. The result once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.

    How to check SSC SI CAPF ASI results 2018:

    • Go to ssc.nic.in
    • Click on the link"Status Report as on 17.05.2019 of Results to be declared by the Commission
    • A PDF page will open up
    • Download
    • Take a printout
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 11:43 [IST]
