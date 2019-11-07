  • search
Trending Delhi Police Vs Lawyers Maharashtra Ayodhya Delhi Air Quality
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link to check SSC MTS Recruitment 2019 zone wise vacancy list

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 07: The SSC MTS Recruitment 2019 vacancy list has been released. More details are available on the official website.

    In all, there are 7,099 vacancies that have been released. These are for the recruitment to the General Central Service Group 'C' Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post.

    Direct link to check SSC MTS Recruitment 2019 zone wise vacancy list

    Meanwhile the SSC MTS Result 2019 was declared on November 5, 2019. The results were scheduled to be released on October 25, Friday. However the same was postponed at the last moment. This is almost 3 months after the exam was held that the result is being declared.

    The paper 2 exam is scheduled to be held on November 24, 2019. The admit card for the same is expected to be made available on November 20, 2019.

    SSC CGL Final Result 2017 date and time

    The answer keys for the rest of the candidates have already been released. A total of 38 lakh candidates had registered of which 19.8 lakh appeared.

    The final result will be declared in two separate groups- state/IT wise and category wise. This is because the vacancies are in two age groups.

    19.18 lakh candidates had appeared for the exams and the same was conducted in 337 venues. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.

    SSC MTS Recruitment 2019 zone wise vacancy list: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/ UploadedFiles/Tentative_MTS-2019%2004.11.2019%20NIC.pdf

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ssc recruitment

    Story first published: Thursday, November 7, 2019, 7:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue