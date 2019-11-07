Direct link to check SSC MTS Recruitment 2019 zone wise vacancy list

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 07: The SSC MTS Recruitment 2019 vacancy list has been released. More details are available on the official website.

In all, there are 7,099 vacancies that have been released. These are for the recruitment to the General Central Service Group 'C' Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post.

Meanwhile the SSC MTS Result 2019 was declared on November 5, 2019. The results were scheduled to be released on October 25, Friday. However the same was postponed at the last moment. This is almost 3 months after the exam was held that the result is being declared.

The paper 2 exam is scheduled to be held on November 24, 2019. The admit card for the same is expected to be made available on November 20, 2019.

The answer keys for the rest of the candidates have already been released. A total of 38 lakh candidates had registered of which 19.8 lakh appeared.

The final result will be declared in two separate groups- state/IT wise and category wise. This is because the vacancies are in two age groups.

19.18 lakh candidates had appeared for the exams and the same was conducted in 337 venues. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2019 zone wise vacancy list: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/ UploadedFiles/Tentative_MTS-2019%2004.11.2019%20NIC.pdf