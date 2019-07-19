Direct link to check SSC MTS 2019 application status for August 2 exam

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 19: The SSC MTS 2019 application status link has been activated. More details are available on the official website.

The Know Your Status link has been activated for candidates who applied for the Multi Tasking Staff (Non Technical) vacancies.

The SSC MTS computer based exam will be conducted from August 2 2019 to September 6 2019. The SSC MTS Tier-II Exam (Descriptive Paper) will be held on November 17 2019. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.

How to check SSC MTS 2019 application status:

Go to http://www.sscnwr.org/know_your_status.php

Select SSC MTS

Enter required details

Submit

View status

Download

Take a printout