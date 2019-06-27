Direct link to check SSC CGL Answer Key 2018, raise objections immediately

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 27: The SSC CGL Answer Key 2018 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

The Staff Selection Commission has also released the candidates' response sheets of the Combined Graduate Level Examination Tier-1 2018. The exam was conducted from June 4 to 13 2019 at different centres across the country. Objections can be raised until June 30.

A statement from the commission said, "representation in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 26.06.2019 (5.00 PM) to 30.06.2019 (5.00 PM) on payment of Rs 100/- per question/answer challenged."

"Representations received after 5.00 PM on 30.06.2019 will not be entertained under any circumstances. The candidates' may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit," the statement also read. The answer keys are available on https://ssc.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/2207/59427/login.html.