  • search
Trending Supreme Court Maharashtra Sabarimala Delhi Air Quality
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link to check RSCIT Result 2019 for October 20 2019 exam

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 16: The RSCIT Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    Direct link to check RSCIT Result 2019 for October 20 2019 exam

    The Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University announced the results of the Rajasthan State Certificate of Information Technology. VMOU had conducted the RSCIT exam on October 20, 2019 at the various centres. The answer key was released on October 21, 2019, and candidates were given time until October 25, 2019, to raise objections. The result is available on https://rkcl.vmou.ac.in/Home.aspx.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    rajasthan results

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue