Direct link to check RSCIT Result 2019 for October 20 2019 exam

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 16: The RSCIT Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University announced the results of the Rajasthan State Certificate of Information Technology. VMOU had conducted the RSCIT exam on October 20, 2019 at the various centres. The answer key was released on October 21, 2019, and candidates were given time until October 25, 2019, to raise objections. The result is available on https://rkcl.vmou.ac.in/Home.aspx.