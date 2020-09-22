Direct link to check RRB NTPC Recruitment 2020 Application Status

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 22: The RRB NTPC Recruitment 2020 Application Status has been released. More details are available on the official website.

The application status for the Non-Technical Popular Categories have been released. Candidates can view the status of their applications under, (i) Provisionally Eligible and (ii) Rejected (along with reasons for rejection).

The railway board will conduct the Computer Based Test for recruitment exam from December 15 2020. The complete schedule for the exam is yet to be released.

The RRB would also sent SMS and e-mail to the registered mobile number and email addressed provided in the application. This would be sent to those whose applications have been rejected. The link to check the status of your application, whether accepted or rejected will be available until September 30. The direct link to check the RRB NTPC Recruitment 2020 Application Status is http://rrbonlinereg.co.in/status.html.