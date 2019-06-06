  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link to check RRB ALP Technician Aptitude Test result 2018

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 06: The RRB ALP Technician Aptitude Test result 2018 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    "The RRB wise list of candidates shortlisted for Document Verification for Assistant Loco Pilot and various Technician posts will be published separately by the respective RRBs within few days. Accordingly, the candidates are advised to regularly visit the websites to view the list of shortlisted candidates for document verification," states the official notification.

    Direct link to check RRB ALP Technician Aptitude Test result 2018

    This is the third stage of the recruitment drive for the 2018 Group C ALP-Technician. The first stage was conducted in July and August 2018.

    All candidates can check their Test Battery wise T-score, composite t-score, score out of 30 and qualifying status of candidates who appeared for CBAT at http://rrbalp.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1907/57281/login.html.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    rrb results

    Story first published: Thursday, June 6, 2019, 7:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue