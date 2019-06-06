Direct link to check RRB ALP Technician Aptitude Test result 2018

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 06: The RRB ALP Technician Aptitude Test result 2018 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

"The RRB wise list of candidates shortlisted for Document Verification for Assistant Loco Pilot and various Technician posts will be published separately by the respective RRBs within few days. Accordingly, the candidates are advised to regularly visit the websites to view the list of shortlisted candidates for document verification," states the official notification.

This is the third stage of the recruitment drive for the 2018 Group C ALP-Technician. The first stage was conducted in July and August 2018.

All candidates can check their Test Battery wise T-score, composite t-score, score out of 30 and qualifying status of candidates who appeared for CBAT at http://rrbalp.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1907/57281/login.html.