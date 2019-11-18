  • search
Trending Parliament Maharashtra Sabarimala
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link to check NVS PGT result 2019: Interview date details

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 18: The NVS PGT result 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti had invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Post Graduate Teachers in July 2019. The Computer Based Test was held online from September 17 to 19, 2019. The online objections were invited from September 24 to 28, 2019 and from October 7 to 11 for PGT mathematics. It was on the basis of this CBT that the candidates were shortlisted for the interview in the ratio of 1:2 vacancies.

    Direct link to check NVS PGT result 2019: Interview date details

    The interview would be conducted from December 2 to 12, 2019. However, these are tentative dates and the official dates will be announced soon. The result is available on https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/photo/72106361.cms.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    results

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue