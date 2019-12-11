Direct link to check NIOS 10th, 12th October Exam Result 2019

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 11: The NIOS 10th, 12th October Exam Result 2019 link has been activated. The same is available on the official website.

The exams had been conducted between October 3 and November 1 2019. The practical exams were conducted between September 16 and 30 2019.

Last year, the overall pass percentage was 31.78 per cent for the Class 12 exam. In the case of the Class 10 exam it was 39.25 per cent. The result link is available on nios.ac.in.

Direct link to check NIOS 10th, 12th October Exam Result 2019: https://results.nios.ac.in/home/public-exam