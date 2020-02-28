Direct link to check NABARD Office Attendant prelims result

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 28: The NABARD Office Attendant prelims result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The main exam will be held on March 14 2020. Those who got through the prelims exams will be eligible to appear for the main exam. The final selection will be done on the basis of the cut marks. The results are available on NABARD.org.

Direct link to check NABARD Office Attendant prelims result: https://www.nabard.org/auth/writereaddata/CareerNotices/2702203634Display%20List%20-%20Group%20C%20-%20OA.pdf