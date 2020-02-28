  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 28: The NABARD Office Attendant prelims result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The main exam will be held on March 14 2020. Those who got through the prelims exams will be eligible to appear for the main exam. The final selection will be done on the basis of the cut marks. The results are available on NABARD.org.

    NABARD Office Attendant prelims result

    Direct link to check NABARD Office Attendant prelims result: https://www.nabard.org/auth/writereaddata/CareerNotices/2702203634Display%20List%20-%20Group%20C%20-%20OA.pdf

    nabard results

    Story first published: Friday, February 28, 2020, 16:17 [IST]
