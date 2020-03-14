  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 14: The Kakatiya University Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The KU Result 2019 was declared for the BA, B.Com and BSc courses. To make it convenient for the students, the university declared the results online. Students will have to keep the required details ready in order to access the results. To provide the result as a cumulative list, the university has made available the individual scorecard on its website. The results are available on kuonline.co.in.

    Kakatiya University Result 2019

    Direct link to check Kakatiya University Result 2019: http://www.kuonline.co.in/Result/135semres0320.aspx

    Story first published: Saturday, March 14, 2020, 9:16 [IST]
