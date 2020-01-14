Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
Direct link to check JKBOSE 12th result 2020
New Delhi, Jan 14: The JKBOSE 12th result 2020 for the Jammu Division has been released. The same is available on the official website.
The results for the Kashmir Division were released last week. Neha Parihar of Green Model Higher Secondary School, Doda topped with 97.2 per cent. Ankit Sharma of Government Higher Secondary School (Boys), Kishtwar was second with 95.6 per cent. The results are available on jkbose.ac.in.
Direct link to check JKBOSE 12th result 2020:
http://results.jkbose.ac.in/Results/20/ 12thAnnual2019RegularJammuWZ/e20_result.aspx
How to check JKBOSE 12th result 2020:
- Go to jkbose.ac.in
- Click on the result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download
- Take a printout