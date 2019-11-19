Direct link to check JKBOSE 11th result for Jammu Pvt students

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 19: The JKBOSE 11th result for Jammu Pvt students has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The result has been declared for the Jammu Division private students. Prior to this, the result for the Class 10 b-annual exam 2019 had been declared in October 2019. The result is available on jkbose.ac.in.

Direct link to download result: http://results.jkbose.ac.in/Results/18/Biannual2019PrivateJammuSZ/E18_Results.aspx

How to download JLBOSE 11th result for Jammu Pvt students:

Go to jkbose.ac.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout