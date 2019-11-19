Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
Direct link to check JKBOSE 11th result for Jammu Pvt students
New Delhi
New Delhi, Nov 19: The JKBOSE 11th result for Jammu Pvt students has been declared. The same is available on the official website.
The result has been declared for the Jammu Division private students. Prior to this, the result for the Class 10 b-annual exam 2019 had been declared in October 2019. The result is available on jkbose.ac.in.
Direct link to download result: http://results.jkbose.ac.in/Results/18/Biannual2019PrivateJammuSZ/E18_Results.aspx
How to download JLBOSE 11th result for Jammu Pvt students:
- Go to jkbose.ac.in
- Click on the result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View result
- Download
- Take a printout