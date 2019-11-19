Direct link to check JKBOSE 11th result for Jammu Pvt students

  • search
    New Delhi, Nov 19: The JKBOSE 11th result for Jammu Pvt students has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The result has been declared for the Jammu Division private students. Prior to this, the result for the Class 10 b-annual exam 2019 had been declared in October 2019. The result is available on jkbose.ac.in.

    Direct link to download result: http://results.jkbose.ac.in/Results/18/Biannual2019PrivateJammuSZ/E18_Results.aspx

    How to download JLBOSE 11th result for Jammu Pvt students:

    • Go to jkbose.ac.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

