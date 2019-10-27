  • search
Trending Diwali 2019
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link to check IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2019

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 27: The IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    Candidates can login using their credentials to check their results. The direct link to check the result is also given below for the convenience of the candidates.

    Direct link to check IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2019

    In the exams there were questions on reasoning, general awareness, quantitative aptitude, English language, Hindi language and computer knowledge. The results are available on ibps.in.

    How to check IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2019:

    • Go to ibps.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ibps results

    Story first published: Sunday, October 27, 2019, 7:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 27, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue