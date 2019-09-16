  • search
    Direct link to check IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Result 2019

    New Delhi, Sep 16: The IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Result 2019 has been declared. The result is available on the official website.

    Direct link to check IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Result 2019

    The exam was conducted on August 3, 4 and 11 for the selection of officers in the regional rural banks.

    There are are around 12,000 vacancies that are to be filled through this recruitment.

    In the main exam the candidates have to attempt questions relating to reasoning, computer knowledge, general awareness, English or Hindi language and quantitative aptitude. The exam would carry a total of 200 marks. The result once declared will be available on ibps.in.

