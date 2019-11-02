Direct link to check IBPS PO Prelims result 2019

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 02: The IBPS PO Prelims result 2019 has been declared. The result is available on the official website.

The exam was held on 12, 13, 19 and 20 October 2019. Recently the IBPS PO Admit Card 2019 had been released. The admit card for the prelims was available for download until October 19, 2019. The pre-training exam for the reserved category candidates concluded on September 28, 2019.

The IBPS PO prelim exam had been scheduled for October 12, 13, 19 and 20, 2019. The exam would was conducted in computer-based and was for 1-hour duration. It had three sections, each with 20 minutes duration. They were English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. The result once declared will be available on ibps.in.