    Direct link to check HSSC Sub Inspector exam result 2019: Document verification date announced

    New Delhi, Aug 13: The HSSC Sub Inspector exam result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The result for the SI post in the food and supplies department has been declared.

    Candidates who have qualified will now have to appear for document verification. The DV will be held on August 23 2019 at Commission's office Bays No. 67-70, Sector- 2, Panchkula. Candidates must report by 9 am.

    They should carry documents in original, a set of self-attested copies of all documents, one Id Proof and a copy of the downloaded application form. A total of 80 vacant posts will be filled up through this recruitment process. The result is available on http://www.hssc.gov.in/writereaddata/Results/846_1_1_7201510.pdf.

