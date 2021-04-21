Direct link to check GDS result 2021

New Delhi, Apr 21: The GDS result 2021 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The Gramin Dak Sevak result for the Gujarat circle cycle III was declared by India Post. "The Selection is based on the merit of the candidates with reference to the post applied. The selection is subject to verification of original certificates and acceptance by the respective Recruiting Authority," reads the result notification.

Candidates can log into the official website to check the results or click on the direct link provided below. The results are available on appost.in.

Direct link to check GDS result 2021: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/photo/82174533.cms