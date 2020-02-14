  • search
    Direct link to check Ganpat University Result 2019

    New Delhi, Feb 14: The Ganpat University Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The Ganpat University released the results for the UG examinations that were held in November and December 2019. The results for the various UG programmes including B.Tech in various streams are available. Below we are also providing you the direct link to check your results. The results are available on ganpatuniversity.ac.in.

    Direct link to check Ganpat University Result 2019: http://result.ganpatuniversity.ac.in

    How to check Ganpat University Result 2019:

    • Go to ganpatuniversity.ac.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Friday, February 14, 2020, 8:26 [IST]
