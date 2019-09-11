  • search
Trending UNHRC FATF
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link to check ESIC IMO result 2019: Renumeration details available

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 11: The ESIC IMO result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    Direct link to check ESIC IMO result 2019: Renumeration details available

    The computer based test, it may be recalled was conducted on December 26. The written test result was declared in February and shortlisted candidates were called for the interview. A total of 776 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

    The candidates who have been selected will get a renumeration of level 10 pay scale which is between Rs 56,100 and 1,77,500. The results are available on esic.nic.in.

    How to check ESIC IMO result 2019:

    • Go to esic.nic.in
    • Click on the recruitment tab
    • Click on the region
    • A pdf will open
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    results

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 7:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 11, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue