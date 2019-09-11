Direct link to check ESIC IMO result 2019: Renumeration details available

New Delhi, Sep 11: The ESIC IMO result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The computer based test, it may be recalled was conducted on December 26. The written test result was declared in February and shortlisted candidates were called for the interview. A total of 776 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

The candidates who have been selected will get a renumeration of level 10 pay scale which is between Rs 56,100 and 1,77,500. The results are available on esic.nic.in.

How to check ESIC IMO result 2019:

Go to esic.nic.in

Click on the recruitment tab

Click on the region

A pdf will open

View result

Download

Take a printout