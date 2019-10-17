Direct link to check EPFO Assistant Result 2019, cut off marks: Main exam date released

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 17: The EPFO Assistant Result 2019 has been declared. The result is available on the official website.

There had been a lot of speculation around the results and what had led to confusion among the lakhs of candidates is that there was no official confirmation on the same for a long time.

However, now the result has been declared.

A total of 3,049 candidates have been shortlisted for the next round ie the mains exam.

The cut off marks have also been released category-wise for GEN/EWS/SC/ST/OBC/ PwD candidates. The main exam would be conducted on November 7 2019. Candidates would be asked Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, English language, and General/ Economy/Financial Awareness sections. The results are available on epfindia.gov.in.

Direct link to check EPFO Assistant Result 2019, cut off marks: https://www.epfindia.gov.in/site_docs/PDFs/Recruitments_PDFs/ASOResult_compress.pdf