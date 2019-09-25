Direct link to check CGSOS 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2019

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 25: The CGSOS 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2019 has been declared. The result is available on the official website.

The results were declared by the Chhattisgarh State Open School Board. The exams were held in August 2019.

Around 26,087 students had taken the exam held between August 13 and August 31 2019. 13,,895 students had appeared in the Class 10 exams and 12,192 had taken the Class 12 examinations. The results are available on cgsos.co.in.

How to check CGSOS 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2019:

Go to cgsos.co.in

Click on the result 2019 link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout