    Direct link to check CA Inter result 2019

    New Delhi, Aug 24: The CA Inter result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The ICAI announced both the CA IPCC Old Course and CA IPCC New course results simultaneously.

    The All India Merit Rank, up to the 50th rank to have been released.

    The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament, The Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 for regulating the profession of Chartered Accountancy in the country. The results are available on icaiexam.icai.org.

    How to check CA Results 2019:

    • Go to icaiexam.org
    • Click on the relevant course
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Saturday, August 24, 2019, 10:18 [IST]
