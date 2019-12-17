Direct link to check Army Common Entrance Test 2019 result

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 17: The Army Common Entrance Test 2019 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The Army CEE 2019 was conducted in November. The exam is for the recruitment to the posts of Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical/Clerk/Store Keeper Technical/Nursing Assistant and Soldier Tradesman.

10+2 pass candidates are eligible to take this exam. "Every year 30-35 lakh individuals appear for recruitment in Army, which offers role of a leader, opportunities full of diverse challenges, a distinctive career to serve the nation, handsome salary, adventure, sports, altruism, sacrifice and no end to this," an Army notification reads. The results are available on http://www.joinindianarmy.nic.in/Authentication.aspx.