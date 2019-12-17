  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill Flashback 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Polls
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link to check Army Common Entrance Test 2019 result

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 17: The Army Common Entrance Test 2019 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The Army CEE 2019 was conducted in November. The exam is for the recruitment to the posts of Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical/Clerk/Store Keeper Technical/Nursing Assistant and Soldier Tradesman.

    Direct link to check Army Common Entrance Test 2019 result

    10+2 pass candidates are eligible to take this exam. "Every year 30-35 lakh individuals appear for recruitment in Army, which offers role of a leader, opportunities full of diverse challenges, a distinctive career to serve the nation, handsome salary, adventure, sports, altruism, sacrifice and no end to this," an Army notification reads. The results are available on http://www.joinindianarmy.nic.in/Authentication.aspx.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    indian army results

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 17, 2019, 7:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 17, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue