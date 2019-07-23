Direct link to check APSLPRB AP Police SI final merit list

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 23: The APSLPRB AP Police SI final merit list has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

The Andhra Pradesh State level police recruitment board conducted the exam for the recruitment for the posts of Sub-Inspectors. For the general category, the 40 per cent in each paper is the minimum cut-off. For SC, ST and ex-serviceman category it is 30 per cent, while for those belonging to the BC category it is 35 per cent. The merit list is available on slprb.ap.gov.in.

How to check APSLPRB AP Police SI merit list:

Go to slprb.ap.gov.in

Under latest news click on download final merit list

In the new window fill in required details

Submit

View merit list

Download

Take a printout