    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 07: The AP DSC SGT Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    Those who appeared for the TRT and TET can check their results by following the steps that we have provided below. The exam it may be recalled was conducted between January 18 and 31 2019. The exam was conducted in two shifts- 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm.

    Direct link to check AP DSC SGT Result 2019

    The recruitment drive is being held to fill the teaching posts that were notified last year. The results are available on apdsc.apcfss.in.

    How to check AP DSC SGT Result 2019:

    • Go to apdsc.apcfss.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    andhra pradesh results

    Story first published: Saturday, December 7, 2019, 7:08 [IST]
