Direct link for Mock Test for RRB ALP 2019 Tech Aptitude test

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 02: The link for the mock test of the RRB ALP 2019 Tech Aptitude test has been activated. You can check for more details on the official website.

The Railway Recruitment Board will conduct the aptitude test round for the recruitment of Assistant Locomotive Pilot and Technician on May 10 2019. The candidates who have cleared the 1st and 2nd stage of the exam are eligible to appear for the aptitude test.

"All the candidates appearing in Aptitude test are advised to thoroughly read the instructions provided in the guidelines & Mock link and practice the mock test to be familiar with the test," says a notification fort the mock link.

The aptitude test will be a computer based test for 71 minutes. It would have a test battery comprising five tests and candidates will have to secure a minimum Score of 42 in each test. The direct link for the mock test is https://dc4-g22.digialm.com//OnlineAssessment/index.html?1907@@M5 and the guidelines are available on https://rdso.indianrailways.gov.in/works/uploads/File/ALPs%20Guidelines%20%20CBT%20Mode.pdf.