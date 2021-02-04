YouTube
    Direct link and steps to download UPPSC ACF, RFO Mains Admit Card 2021

    New Delhi, Feb 04: The UPPSC ACF, RFO Mains Admit Card 2021 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The admit card has been released for the Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), and Range Forest Officer (RFO).

    Direct link and steps to download UPPSC ACF, RFO Mains Admit Card 2021

    Those candidates who have qualified for the UPPSC ACF, RFO Mains exam are advised to visit the official website of the commission and download the admit card. Below we are providing you with the details of how to download the admit card and also the direct link to do so. The admit card is available on uppsc.up.nic.in.

    Direct link to download UPPSC ACF, RFO Mains Admit Card 2021: http://uppsc.up.nic.in/CandidateHomePage.html

    How to download UPPSC ACF, RFO Mains Admit Card 2021:

    • Go to uppsc.up.nic.in
    • Click on 'Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-1/E-1/2020 A.C.F.-R.F.O (MAINS.) EXAM-2020' notification available on the homepage
    • You will be directed to the login page
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Thursday, February 4, 2021, 13:41 [IST]
