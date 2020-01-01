Direct link and steps to check UGC NET Result 2019

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 01: The UGC NET Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The exams were held between December 2 and December 6, 2019. The final answer key has been released and more than 10 lakh candidates took the exams. The results can be expected with in December 31, 2019.

The exams were not held in Assam and Meghalaya, where over 7,500 candidates had registered for the exams. The exams in Meghalaya and Assam were conducted on December 27, 2019. The fresh admit cards too had been released for the purpose. The result once declared will be available on csirnet.nta.nic.in.

How to download UGC NET Result 2019:

Go to csirnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout