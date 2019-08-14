Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
Direct link and SMS number to check ICAI CA Final and Foundation result 2019
New Delhi
New Delhi, Aug 14: The ICAI CA Final and Foundation result 2019 has been declared. The result is available on the official website.
The Chartered Accountant Final Examination (Old Course and New Course) Foundation Examination Results can be accessed both through the website as well as SMS.
The ICAI also released the All India Merit (up to 50th rank). The exams were held in May and June 2019. The results once declared will be available on icaiexam.icai.org.
Get result on SMS:
- Final Exam (Old Course) CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX (XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number. For eg: CAFNLOLD 000128
- Final Exam (New Course) CAFNLNEW (space) XXXXXX (XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number. For eg: CAFNLNEW 000128
- CAFND (Space) XXXXXX (XXXXXX is the six digit Foundation Examination roll number. For eg: CAFND 000171
- Send the message to 58888 (All mobile services)
