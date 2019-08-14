  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link and SMS number to check ICAI CA Final and Foundation result 2019

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 14: The ICAI CA Final and Foundation result 2019 has been declared. The result is available on the official website.

    The Chartered Accountant Final Examination (Old Course and New Course) Foundation Examination Results can be accessed both through the website as well as SMS.

    Direct link and SMS number to check ICAI CA Final and Foundation result 2019

    The ICAI also released the All India Merit (up to 50th rank). The exams were held in May and June 2019. The results once declared will be available on icaiexam.icai.org.

    Get result on SMS:

    Read more about:

    icai

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 7:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue