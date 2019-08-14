Direct link and SMS number to check ICAI CA Final and Foundation result 2019

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 14: The ICAI CA Final and Foundation result 2019 has been declared. The result is available on the official website.

The Chartered Accountant Final Examination (Old Course and New Course) Foundation Examination Results can be accessed both through the website as well as SMS.

The ICAI also released the All India Merit (up to 50th rank). The exams were held in May and June 2019. The results once declared will be available on icaiexam.icai.org.

Get result on SMS: