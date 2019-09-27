  • search
    Direct link and how to check JAC Madrassa Madhyama Result 2019

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 27: The JAC Madrassa Madhyama Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The exams are conducted every year in the month of April-May. The exams are conducted at the end of the intermediate education, secondary Secondary education, Sanskrit education and Madrasa education and prescribe courses of studies for such examinations. The results are available on jacresults.com.

    Direct link and how to check JAC Madrassa Madhyama Result 2019

    How to check JAC Madrassa Madhya Result 2019:

    • Go to jacresults.com
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

