Direct link and how to check JAC Madrassa Madhyama Result 2019

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 27: The JAC Madrassa Madhyama Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The exams are conducted every year in the month of April-May. The exams are conducted at the end of the intermediate education, secondary Secondary education, Sanskrit education and Madrasa education and prescribe courses of studies for such examinations. The results are available on jacresults.com.

How to check JAC Madrassa Madhya Result 2019:

Go to jacresults.com

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout