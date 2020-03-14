  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 14: The Dibrugarh University UG 2019 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    Students must make sure that they visit the university to collect their original mark sheets and passing out certificates.

    Dibrugarh University UG 2019 result declared, direct link

    Those students who appeared for the B.A., B.Sc. and B.Com. November-December 2019 Exam can check their 1st semester, 3rd semester and 5th semester. The results are available on dibru.ac.in.

    Direct link to check Dibrugarh University UG 2019 result: https://dibru.net

    Story first published: Saturday, March 14, 2020, 9:27 [IST]
