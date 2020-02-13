  • search
    Dibrugarh University 2020 Result: How to download

    New Delhi, Feb 13: The Dibrugarh University 2020 Result will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The exams were earlier scheduled to be held in November 2019, but the same had been postponed to December 23 2019. The exam concluded on January 2 2020. The university would be releasing the results for BA, Bcom, BSc for the odd semester, 1 st semester, 3rd semester and 5th-semester exams. The results once released will be available on dibru.ac.in.

    Dibrugarh University 2020 Result: How to download

    How to download Dibrugarh University 2020 Result:

    • Go to dibru.ac.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Thursday, February 13, 2020, 16:06 [IST]
