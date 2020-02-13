Dibrugarh University 2020 Result: How to download

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 13: The Dibrugarh University 2020 Result will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The exams were earlier scheduled to be held in November 2019, but the same had been postponed to December 23 2019. The exam concluded on January 2 2020. The university would be releasing the results for BA, Bcom, BSc for the odd semester, 1 st semester, 3rd semester and 5th-semester exams. The results once released will be available on dibru.ac.in.

How to download Dibrugarh University 2020 Result:

Go to dibru.ac.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout