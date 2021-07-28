DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2021 to be announced at 3 pm today: How to check

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 28: The Kerala Plus Two Annual Examination Results 2021 will be declared today at 3 pm. Once declared, students who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website. The result link will be available at 4 pm.

    More than 4 lakh students appeared for the examinations that were conducted from April 8 to 26, which were initially scheduled to be held in March.

    Kerala Plus Two Result 2021: Websites to check

    Students can check their results on the official website keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

    DHSE Kerala result for Plus Two exam will also be available third party websites like Saphalam app and iExaMS

    Kerala Plus Two Result 2021: How to check

    • Visit the official site keralaresults.nic.in
    • Click on the DHSE plus two class 12 result tab.
    • Enter the necessary credentials like the roll number and registration number.
    • Download and take a printout for further reference.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 28, 2021, 13:24 [IST]
    X